MUSKEGON — Visiting Grand Haven spoiled the surprise early return of Travis Ambrose to the Reeths-Puffer court Friday night, storming back to defeat the Rockets 57-51.

Ambrose, who was projected to miss the first few weeks of the season due to hernia surgery he underwent three weeks ago, healed quickly and was cleared to play Thursday. He played limited minutes as he obviously has not had the chance to work himself into basketball shape, but his presence was a boon to the Rockets.

"Travis has practiced one and a half times," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema chuckled. "Some of the conditioning and timing stuff is going to come. I thought he played pretty well for having every right to be rusty."

The Rockets (1-1) largely controlled the first three quarters thanks in large part to Jaxson Whitaker, Ambrose's usual running mate. It was Whitaker who halted Grand Haven's 7-0 run to start the game, and he had 12 first-half points to stake R-P to a 30-24 halftime lead. The Rockets extended the edge out to double digits at one point in the third quarter.

However, that's when Grand Haven's defense and its own star, Harrison Sorrelle, took over. The Bucs flustered the R-P ballhandlers and forced several turnovers. They also hit several tough shots, no one more than Sorrelle, who piled up 17 points in the fourth quarter alone to finish with a game-high 34.

"Part of that was we got a little sloppy with it and made a few turnovers and they were able to run out," Aardema said. "Those live-ball turnovers are tough to overcome. They made it tough for us. We were a little bit tentative and they were in attack mode. Sometimes, when you're down a little bit and you have to go into attack mode, that's an advantage."

Ambrose hit a pair of free throws to seemingly stem the tide of the Grand Haven attack and maintain a 47-44 lead a few minutes into the fourth, but the Bucs kept coming and scored the next four. Even after Whitaker hit two charity shots of his own - the Rockets were an impressive 13-of-14 from the line as a team - to retake the lead, Grand Haven wasn't to be denied.

Whitaker ended with 23 points, remarkable considering he was exactly a week removed from a sprained ankle.

"It's pretty remarkable in terms of the work our training staff has done and the work he's done to be able to play," Aardema said of Whitaker. "The way it was, it's probably a two-week kind of deal. Jaxson has put in so much work over his life. That's just the player he is."

While it's very early to consider the possibility, the Rockets faced Grand Haven in last year's district tournament, and it's easy to wonder how the game might unfold if the teams play again with Whitaker and Ambrose fully healthy. Aardema joked that he'd be fine playing a less talented opponent in the tournament, but if the Rockets keep improving for the next 20 games and avoid further injury issues, there may be an opportunity for redemption.

"They're a super motivated group," Aardema said of his team. "They take great pride in their stuff and their work. We'll just get a little bit better."

GRAND HAVEN (57) Basil 2 5-7 9, Abraham 2 5-8 9, Sorrelle 14 6-8 34, Wachter 1 0-0 3, Stump 1 0-0 2, Korenstra 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 16-25 57.

REETHS-PUFFER (51) Vanderleest 0 2-2 2, Whitaker 8 4-4 23, A. Jones 1 0-0 2, Ambrose 3 3-3 9, Mitchelson 0 2-2 2, Williams 1 0-1 2, Schlaff 4 2-2 11. Totals 17 13-14 51.

Grand Haven.....12 12 11 22 — 57

Reeths-Puffer....13 17 13 8 — 51

Three-point goals — Grand Haven 1 (Wachter), Reeths-Puffer 4 (Whitaker 3, Schlaff). Total fouls — Grand Haven 12, Reeths-Puffer 19.