Reeths-Puffer played a very competitive game Tuesday night against unbeaten Muskegon, but came up short of the victory, 55-47.
The game was the Big Reds' closest game to date; their previous closest game had been a 65-54 win over Union.
"I thought our team really played hard and did a good job overall of defending in transition and the half-court," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said.
The Rockets (7-3, 4-2 O-K Green Conference) were down only four points going into the fourth and were able to hang around in part because the Big Reds didn't shoot very well at the free throw line. Muskegon was 13-of-24 on charity shots.
Travis Ambrose had a big night for R-P, scoring a game-high 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He also blocked six shots. Logan Brooks added 10 points.