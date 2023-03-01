Reeths-Puffer lost to Rockford Tuesday night in non-conference action, 63-51.
Travis Ambrose had a big night for the Rockets (12-9), scoring 25 points to lead all scorers and adding 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. But turnovers were an issue for the team throughout the game.
"Rockford played tough, physical defense and that took us out of what we wanted to do a bit," R-P coach Nate Aardema said.
The Rockets shot well from deep, making nine three-pointers, but only connected on four field goals inside the arc.
Jaxson Whitaker added 14 points for R-P. Charlie Dutsch had 16 points for the Rams and Drake Irwin had 15.