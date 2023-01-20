Reeths-Puffer lost a 47-44 overtime thriller Friday night against Zeeland West, ending a two-game league win streak.
The final minute of regulation was a whirlwind; Kyle Schlaff tied the game with a steal and basket, then Jaxson Whitaker drew a charge and hit a go-ahead three-pointer before the Dux responded with a trey to force overtime.
R-P (5-5, 2-3 O-K Green Conference) trailed throughout overtime but had a final shot to win the game with 10 seconds to play that missed.
"It was a great defensive game by both teams," R-P coach Nate Aardema said.
Whitaker had 15 points for the Rockets, and Travis Ambrose had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.