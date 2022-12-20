Reeths-Puffer lost a close game to Godwin Heights Monday night at Cornerstone University, 59-57.
The game was the first of two the Rockets will play at CU as part of a showcase event; they face East Grand Rapids Wednesday.
R-P (1-2) trailed almost the entire game before grabbing a late lead with two minutes to play. However, Wolverine Jakhary Towns quickly gave his team the lead back with a three-pointer, one of three he hit in the final quarter. R-P's last shot at a game-tying trey missed, and Godwin Heights put it away at the free throw line.
Travis Ambrose paced R-P with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Jaxson Whitaker added 16 points. Kyle Schlaff chipped in nine points.