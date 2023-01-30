Reeths-Puffer narrowly missed knocking off perennially strong Detroit Catholic Central Saturday at the Aquinas College showcase, dropping a 73-70 battle.
"This is the best we have played all year in terms of our balanced scoring, effort, energy and grit," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said.
The contest was back and forth; the Shamrocks led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, then the Rockets (7-6) rallied to go up 10 in the third. DCC's star junior Uchenna Amene hit the game-winning basket in the final minute, and the Rockets' last-ditch trey at the buzzer missed.
Amene had 31 points for the Shamrocks, who as a team went 17-of-19 at the free throw line. Travis Ambrose had a big day for R-P, with 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaxson Whitaker added 18 points. EJ Jones chipped in 11.