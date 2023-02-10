Reeths-Puffer got off to a blistering start Friday night and secured a 79-63 win over O-K Green Conference foe Wyoming.
Led by 30 combined first-half points from Jaxson Whitaker and Travis Ambrose, R-P (8-8, 5-5 O-K Green) surged to a 44-25 lead by halftime and had the game well in hand by the fourth quarter. Whitaker went on to have 21 points and eight assists in the win, and Ambrose had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocked shots. Brayden Mitchelson chipped in 14 points.
"We started off really strong and a lot of that was our energy and effort on the offensive glass early in the game," R-P coach Nate Aardema said. "We had 11 first-half offensive rebounds and converted a lot of them for points."