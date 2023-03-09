Reeths-Puffer kept its postseason run going Wednesday night with a thrilling 59-55 overtime win over Coopersville in the district semifinals.
R-P faces Muskegon Friday in the championship game in Coopersville.
The Rockets (15-9) led most of the way before the Broncos rallied, hitting a three-pointer in the final seconds to force overtime. R-P took an early lead in the extra period and hit 7-of-8 free throws to close it out.
The duo of Travis Ambrose and Jaxson Whitaker again spearheaded the Rocket attack. Ambrose had 25 points and 11 rebounds, blocking three shots to boot, and Jaxson Whitaker shot well again, hitting five treys on his way to 23 points. Kyle Schlaff chipped in eight assists.
"It was a great high school basketball game," R-P coach Nate Aardema said. "I am very proud of our guys for the grit and resilience they showed. Coopersville is extraordinary defensively and we just kept grinding away and believing in each other."