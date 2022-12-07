With star Travis Ambrose out to start the season after hernia surgery, Reeths-Puffer knew it would need everyone else to provide just a little bit more to win games.
The Rockets did the job Tuesday night in their season opener, gutting out a 56-54 overtime victory at Allendale. Brayden Mitchelson knocked down 3-of-4 free throws in the extra period to all but ice the win.
"Great team win to open the season," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said. "I was proud of the way we played and competed throughout the game. Allendale is a great shooting team and made 10 threes in the game."
Jaxson Whitaker had a big night for R-P, with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kyle Schlaff had 10 points and nine boards, and Antrel Jones also grabbed nine rebounds.