Reeths-Puffer lost on the road Tuesday night against undefeated and #4-ranked Northview, 66-48.
The Rockets (8-4) played a competitive first half, but couldn't overcome a quick start to the second by the Wildcats.
"Northview is a great team and very well-coached," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said. They made a big run to start the third quarter and we were never able to claw all the way back."
Travis Ambrose again led R-P, scoring 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Jaxson Whitaker added 10 points. Northview star Kyler Vanderjagt poured in 31 points.