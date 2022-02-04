Reeths-Puffer couldn't slow down Wyoming's offensive attack in the second half Thursday night, and because of it the Wolves won an O-K Green Conference battle 58-53.

The Rockets (8-5, 5-3 O-K Green) managed only five first-quarter points, but rebounded to take a 19-17 lead into halftime. However, Wyoming's offense came alive late in the third quarter and the visitors continued that momentum into the fourth to hold off the Rockets.

R-P had 19 turnovers, which proved damaging down the stretch.

Travis Ambrose continued his impressive statistical season with 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Rockets. Jaxson Whitaker added 14 points.

