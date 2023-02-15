Reeths-Puffer beat Zeeland East Tuesday night in O-K Green Conference play, 54-44.
The Rockets (9-8, 6-5 O-K Green) fought off a push from Zeeland East thanks in large part to three fourth-quarter three-pointers by Jaxson Whitaker. Whitaker drilled six treys in all and led all scorers with 22 points.
"We were up nine (points) entering the third (quarter) and kind of went into a lull where our defense had to carry us," R-P coach Nate Aardema said. "We were really patient to start the fourth quarter and forced Zeeland East to come out and take some chances and then we were able to move the ball into some gaps and find open guys for threes."
Travis Ambrose added 12 points and eight rebounds for R-P. Antrel Jones grabbed 11 boards, had five assists and was credited by Aardema for playing strong defense.