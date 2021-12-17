Reeths-Puffer won a dramatic battle over Forest Hills Northern Friday night in its home opener, 51-50, when a last-second attempt by the Huskies missed.
FHN had pulled off a terrific comeback to erase a 10-point deficit in the final minutes with pressure defense and three-point shooting.
Jaxson Whitaker scored the winning points for the Rockets (2-1) by draining a pair of free throws with less than 20 seconds to play. Whitaker led R-P with 18 points. Travis Ambrose, who pulled in the clinching rebound, had 16 boards in the game as well as 13 points.
R-P was clutch at the charity stripe all night, making 11-of-12 attempts.