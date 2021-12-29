MUSKEGON — New Reeths-Puffer coach Nate Aardema joked to his team during his first game at the helm, an overtime win at Ludington, that if his Rockets kept putting him through games like that he’d go back to Whitehall.
Naturally, R-P has played three more games that have come down to the wire since, but the Rockets have won three of them, most recently a 58-55 triumph over West Ottawa Tuesday in the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame game.
R-P went to 3-1 on the season with the win, led by sophomore duo Travis Ambrose and Jaxson Whitaker. The pair scored 17 and 15 points respectively, combining for 17 of those points after halftime.
The Rockets led most of the way and built a lead close to double digits in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t shake a strong effort by the Panthers. Aardema said he felt his team got a little too trigger-happy at times but mostly credited West Ottawa.
“There were three or four possessions where I felt like, if we can get a stop, we can break this open, and credit to West Ottawa, they came down and made a three, or they got an and-one,” Aardema said. “They hit a bunch of big shots. That’s such a catch-22 sometimes, in terms of really putting on the brakes, because then I think you get passive. You’re playing defensively rather than attacking. Sometimes it’s like, go get a layup if you can. We took a three that I wasn’t super excited about, but we’re going to be in those scenarios and they’re just going to make us better. “
The Rockets missed a late free throw that could have iced the game, which gave West Ottawa one final shot, but the Panthers’ three-point attempt was well covered and missed.
R-P jumped ahead in the second quarter, 22-21, on a trey by Coby Mitchelson, one of his four in the game. That sparked an 8-1 run by the Rockets that also included a three by Logan Brooks. The Rockets displayed their fast-paced offense throughout the game, especially when West Ottawa began pressing later on.
“They’re not scared,” Aardema said of his team. “I’ll take guys that aren’t scared of going. You get in those types of moments, you’re eventually going to make plays.”
The Rockets are a young squad, as evidenced by Ambrose and Whitaker’s leading roles. Ambrose in particular has emerged as the heart of the team, as he can not only score in bunches but use his 6-7 frame to reel in rebounds; he had 11 of them Tuesday. What impresses Aardema most about him, though, is his hard work.
“He’s in the (auxiliary) gym shooting free throws right now, and not because I told him to,” Aardema smiled moments after the game. “That’s just who he is. He wants to be great. He’s not OK with just being good. He’s just tireless. He’s an awesome kid.”
It’s not the first time R-P has played in the Hall of Fame game, which like most everything else was wiped out by the pandemic last year, but it was the first time for the two sophomores. The fact that R-P has gotten its program to the point that the team is invited to play in the event the school hosts is a mark of what the players and previous coach Lance Johnson did.
“It definitely builds a lot of confidence,” Ambrose said. “It shows we belong here, that we’re not the underdogs anymore. We’re going to start winning some games.”
Aardema hadn’t previously coached in the event either, but noted that he regularly attended and marveled at the fact the Rockets weren’t part of it. Now they are, and he’s thrilled - not just for the obvious boost to the program, but because playing in the game breaks up the repetition of the winter break.
“Traditionally, your biggest growth is between your first and second game and then over your Christmas break,” Aardema saod. “You can tell the kids that, you can practice and practice and practice, but when you don’t play until after the new year, practice gets pretty dull. Being able to get ready for this and have this, something to work for, is great. Obviously I’m new here, but we have a cool facility, a really cool place to host this event.”
WEST OTTAWA (55) Haglund 7 2-5 17, Shriver 2 2-2 6, B. Bosma 7 1-2 16, Baldwin 0 1-2 1, Wiegerink 2 0-0 5, Reimink 3 2-3 10. Totals 21 8-14 55.
REETHS-PUFFER (58) Brooks 3 0-0 9, Whitaker 6 2-3 15, Mitchelson 4 0-0 12, Ambrose 6 5-10 17, Schlaff 1 1-2 3, Jones 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 10-17 58.
West Ottawa.....14 11 12 18 — 55
Reeths-Puffer....16 11 17 14 — 58
Three-point goals — West Ottawa 4 (Haglund, B. Bosma, Wiegerink, Reimink), Reeths-Puffer 8 (Brooks 3, Whitaker, Mitchelson 4). Total fouls — West Ottawa 16, Reeths-Puffer 14. Fouled out — Baldwin.