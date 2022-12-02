Reeths-Puffer enjoyed a solid first season under coach Nate Aardema last year, posting a winning campaign and placing third in the unforgiving O-K Green Conference. There's reason for belief that the Rockets are far from done growing, too, as they bring back junior duo Travis Ambrose and Jaxson Whitaker.

It will be different to start the year, though, as Ambrose is recovering from hernia surgery that he underwent in November.

"It's nothing that will affect him long term, but people will notice the 6-8 kid in street clothes," Aardema said. "That's an opportunity for other kids to expand their role, other kids to support Travis, and for him to see the game from a different angle and expand his leadership (role) sitting by me."

The duo Rockets' players call "Cream Cheese" get much of the attention, but R-P has a solid roster to lean on with Ambrose off the court as well. Returning starter Kyle Schlaff is the team's primary defensive weapon and "energy guy," Aardema said, and that role will only get more important.

"He plays incredibly hard, and I think that's contagious," Aardema said.

EJ Jones, Bailey Swain and Antrel Jones are a trio of returning players who had good offseasons and should see that work rewarded on the court. Clyde Bartee was R-P's sixth man a year ago and Aardema thinks his role will likely expand too.

"Athletically, Clyde is at the top of the charts," Aardema said. "I think he's going to have a great year."

The Rockets should also benefit from the return of Tayte Vanderleest, who's back playing basketball after not doing so last season. R-P is far from lacking for athletic talent, but Vanderleest showed on the football field that even among good athletes, he stands out.

Aardema said developing chemistry among this group of Rockets will be a big key to their success. He's confident his team will do so, pointing to the last week before practice began; he told his players to rest up for that week, but still found several players working in the gym after school.

"The typical fan walks in and thinks every team becomes a team on its own and everyone will have the same goals and vision on their own," Aardema said. "Our society tells us to look out for ourselves and figure out what's best for us. We'll work on figuring out what's best for everyone along with meeting our own personal needs. If we can be attentive to that and build a team-first mentality, that'll be a big assist in terms of reaching our goals."

R-P will play another daunting schedule. Muskegon went unbeaten in the O-K Green Conference last year, but the Rockets gave the Big Reds one of their most competitive league games. Zeeland West was second in the league and will be a challenge again. R-P will also get to test themselves at a pair of showcase events, playing a two-game event at Cornerstone University in December as well as a game against a regional champion, Detroit Catholic Central, at Aquinas College.

The Rockets also face strong foes like Rockford, Hudsonville, Allendale and Grand Haven - the latter of which beat R-P in last year's districts.

"I told Cliff Sandee, our AD, we'll play anybody," Aardema said. "We've got talent to go and play with anyone in the state and be competitive, and we've scheduled accordingly. We'll be battle-tested throughout the year."