Reeths-Puffer locked down O-K Green Conference foe Holland Friday night and picked up a 64-34 win as a reward.
The Rockets (7-5, 4-3 O-K Green) led 22-5 after a quarter and were never threatened.
"Great defensive effort from our guys tonight," R-P coach Nate Aardema said. "It was more than four minutes before we gave up a point (to start the game). EJ Jones and Kyle Schlaff spearheaded our defense from the perimeter."
Travis Ambrose led R-P with a double-double, 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jaxson Whitaker had 12 points and Tayte Vanderleest chipped in 11.