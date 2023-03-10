COOPERSVILLE — Reeths-Puffer made Muskegon earn its district title Friday night in the finals at Coopersville, leaving the issue in doubt almost literally until the final second of a 51-47 defeat.
The Big Reds finally clinched the game with less than two seconds to go when David Day made the second of two free throws. Muskegon's celebration as the buzzer sounded was every bit as much relief as it was joy.
That Muskegon kept answering Reeths-Puffer's haymakers was no surprise; Muskegon is a hard-nosed, resilient team that didn't rise to its top-5 ranking by accident. That the Rockets (15-10) kept getting off the mat and pushing back, though, probably drew some attention. It might have even affected Muskegon's late-game strategy, as the Big Reds went to a keep-away offense with nearly half the fourth quarter still to go ahead by a point, 47-46.
"I think it was a signal that we had their attention," R-P coach Nate Aardema said. "I think it was a signal that (they thought), 'If we give them the ball back, we might lose this thing.' To their credit, they were poised with it. They handled it well. They made enough free throws."
Muskegon was not yet in the bonus when it began its conservative strategy, so the Rockets had to foul several times to get Muskegon to the free throw line.
The Big Reds' decision to hold onto the ball burned nearly three minutes off the clock and stood in stark contrast to the breakneck style of the rest of the game.
The lead changed hands several times in the first three quarters, with R-P able to persevere despite Muskegon's collective decision to take Jaxson Whitaker out of the game. Whitaker, who hit 14 three-pointers in his previous two games, didn't hit any Friday as he was blanketed by Muskegon defenders.
"Kudos to Jaxson to just decide to impact the game in other ways," Aardema said. "I thought his defense tonight was phenomenal when he pushed the pace and when he's drawing (people) just sitting or away from the basket like that, it opens up that much more space."
That space was taken up by Travis Ambrose, who was essentially tasked with winning the game by himself. When the Rockets' offense dried up in the second half, Ambrose willed himself to the free throw line three times, sinking all six attempts. He was 11-of-13 for the game and had 25 points.
"There's zero doubt in my mind that Travis is one of the best players in the state of Michigan," Aardema said, noting that Ambrose's early-season performance was heavily affected by his November hernia surgery. "Muskegon's got some bigs getting college interest as well, and I thought Travis really shined."
Muskegon did much of its damage from long distance, hitting eight three-pointers, including three in the second by Justin Watson. Watson's treys sparked Muskegon to a 33-25 halftime lead. Day hit a key fourth-quarter three to break a 44-44 tie and put his team ahead for good.
Earning recognition for pushing Muskegon to the limit was likely cold comfort for the Rockets, who don't project to be underdogs much longer. The team's two stars, Ambrose and Whitaker, will both be back next season, and unflappable freshman guard Marvin Moore, who came up from the JV this week and showed flashes of brilliance, should be a big factor. R-P showed its confidence in Moore by giving him the ball on the final possession of the third quarter.
"Having people's respect, it's obviously nice, but we're playing for us," Aardema said. "Sometimes it's more fun to be the underdog. With what we return, I don't know if we'll be underdogs in very many games in the future. I think everybody here saw that that's a pretty darn good basketball team in green tonight."
REETHS-PUFFER (47) Vanderleest 2 2-2 6, Whitaker 3 0-0 6, A. Jones 1 0-0 2, Ambrose 6 11-13 25, Moore 2 0-0 5, Schlaff 1 1-1 3. Totals 15 14-16 47.
MUSKEGON (51) Day 3 4-4 12, Briggs 3 2-3 9, Guy 1 1-3 4, Sydnor 1 0-2 2, Cunningham 2 2-2 6, Watson 3 0-0 9, Martin 2 0-0 5, Davis 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 11-16 51.
Reeths-Puffer....11 14 17 5 — 47
Muskegon.........14 19 9 9 — 51
Three-point goals — Reeths-Puffer 3 (Ambrose 2, Moore), Muskegon 8 (Day 2, Briggs, Guy, Watson 3, Martin). Total fouls — Reeths-Puffer 17, Muskegon 14. Fouled out — A. Jones, Cunningham.