Reeths-Puffer again used terrific defense to vault itself to victory Friday night, edging O-K Green Conference foe Zeeland West 56-48.
With Rockets' forward Travis Ambrose battling foul trouble, R-P persevered and got a big effort from Jaxson Whitaker, who had 18 points and four assists. Logan Brooks and Coby Mitchelson each hit pivotal three-pointers in the second half, helping the Rockets (9-5, 6-3 O-K Green) erase a five-point halftime deficit.
"Great defense by Kyle Schlaff and Clyde Bartee were huge parts of our victory tonight," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said. "We showed a lot of mental toughness overcoming foul trouble by Travis and found a way to grind out a win."
Ambrose still had a solid game despite foul trouble, scoring 12 points and pulling in nine rebounds.