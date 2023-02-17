Reeths-Puffer earned an impressive O-K Green Conference road win Friday night, defeating Zeeland West 62-51.
The Rockets (10-8, 7-5 O-K Green) were again led by the duo of Jaxson Whitaker and Travis Ambrose, who each scored 19 points in the win. Whitaker drilled five three-pointers and grabbed six rebounds, and Ambrose had 11 boards and three blocked shots.
R-P jumped ahead by 10 early in the game and led the rest of the way, staving off a few Dux runs.
"Great energy and effort from our guys tonight," R-P coach Nate Aardema said. "Our defense was fantastic in the second quarter."
Antrel Jones pulled in eight rebounds.