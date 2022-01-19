Reeths-Puffer exploded for 21 fourth-quarter points Tuesday night to earn a 49-40 win over Mona Shores and move into second place by itself in the O-K Green Conference.
The Rockets were down two after a low-scoring third quarter, but played great defense and turned it into scoring late to earn the win.
"Really competitive game where both teams locked in and played tough defense," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said.
Jaxson Whitaker led R-P (6-2, 3-1 O-K Green) with 15 points, and Logan Brooks added 11 with tremendous defense. Travis Ambrose had a double-double, with 10 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots. Clyde Bartee chipped in nine points.