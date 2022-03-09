MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer put out a strong effort against #2 seed Grand Haven in Monday's pre-district game, but the Rockets couldn't overcome a 30-point outburst by Bucs' star Bashir Neely in a 69-57 defeat.
R-P lost a five-point squeaker in its second game of the season, so it wasn't a surprise the Rockets pushed Grand Haven. However, the Bucs played dynamic offense all night long to keep the Rockets at bay.
"I thought we played really hard," R-P coach Nate Aardema said. "I thought they played really well, which is typical of them because they're really good. I think we have a lot to be proud of. All we truly ask of the kids is play as hard as you can and compete, and we did that tonight. We just had a few breakdowns and they made us pay."
R-P got the game off to the start it wanted, leading 18-17 after a quarter, but Grand Haven quickly pushed ahead in the second, helped by the Rockets' only extended field-goal drought. After scoring one early, R-P went most of the second quarter without another field goal until managing a second late. The Bucs led 33-25 at halftime.
Grand Haven led by double digits most of the rest of the game. The Rockets did make a push early in the fourth quarter - led by Jaxson Whitaker, who went for 13 points in the frame - and got within seven points, but Grand Haven made some clutch plays to keep it from getting any closer.
Like Whitaker, who had 27 points overall in the game (23 in the second half), Neely was at his best late for Grand Haven. He had 12 fourth-quarter points.
"Neely was phenomenal all night," Aardema said. "He got going and hurt us throughout the night."
Although Grand Haven put up the large point total it did, Aardema didn't blame his defense. The Buccaneers hit several shots over good defense, in his opinion, and were consistent throughout the evening, scoring 17, 16, 16 and 20 points by quarter.
"I told them at halftime, there were three (shots) we didn't contest and they made all three of those, but the rest we contested very well," Aardema said. "That's good defense, and it wasn't just going in, it was nothing but the bottom (of the net). They're a tremendous group and a tremendous team."
The loss ended Aardema's first season at 13-8. The future certainly looks bright for the Rockets, with Whitaker and Ambrose both sophomores. Aardema also credited his senior class with setting a tone of being gym rats throughout the season.
"There are a lot of kids that are eager to work," Aardema said. "I told them to be here at 5:30 today and there were kids here at a quarter to 5 shooting. That's not just for this, that's always. I gave them two Sundays ago off and there were eight of them that came in. These guys love being in the gym.
"I'm super grateful for those guys. Those guys will continue to work."
GRAND HAVEN (69) Ni. Stump 5 2-4 12, Worthington 2 0-0 6, Sorrelle 5 2-2 12, Neely 8 11-13 30, Kooi 2 2-4 7, Na. Stump 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 17-23 69.
REETHS-PUFFER (57) Brooks 3 0-0 7, Whitaker 11 0-0 27, Ambrose 4 5-10 13, Bartee 4 0-0 8, Jones 1 0-1 2. Totals 23 5-11 57.
Grand Haven.....17 16 16 20 — 69
Reeths-Puffer....18 7 13 19 — 57
Three-point goals — Grand Haven 6 (Worthington 2, Neely 3, Kooi), Reeths-Puffer 6 (Brooks, Whitaker 5). Total fouls — Grand Haven 11, Reeths-Puffer 17.