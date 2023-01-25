Reeths-Puffer came up big in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to secure a needed 59-48 win over Mona Shores in O-K Green Conference play.
The Rockets (6-5, 3-3 O-K Green) were in danger of dropping the road rivalry contest to a Sailors team with only one league win to date, but outscored Shores 19-10 in the fourth quarter by wearing the Sailors down with their pace.
"We had 10 different kids score and got contributions from our entire team," R-P coach Nate Aardema said.
Jaxson Whitaker got the Rockets started with 11 first-quarter points and ended the night with a game-high 19, as well as six assists. Travis Ambrose had 13 points and 10 rebounds.