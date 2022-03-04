Reeths-Puffer lit it up from beyond the arc Thursday night to earn a 53-48 win over Spring Lake in its regular-season finale.
The Rockets (13-7) made seven three-pointers in the first half alone to grab a 28-18 halftime lead and held off a Laker rally to get the win. They ended the game with 10 triples.
"Spring Lake packed in their zone and tried to take away the basket and our guys stepped up and made shots from the perimeter in the first half," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said.
Clyde Bartee led a balanced R-P scoring effort with 11 points. Jaxson Whitaker and Kyle Schlaff each added 10 points. Travis Ambrose had four blocked shots.