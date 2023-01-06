Reeths-Puffer played a solid first half Friday night against Muskegon to open O-K Green Conference play, but the Big Reds' dominant third quarter quickly ended hopes of an upset in a 51-26 Rocket defeat.
Muskegon outscored R-P 15-5 in the pivotal third, including four three-pointers by Jordan Briggs, breaking open what was a five-point game at the break.
"We played hard and competed, just couldn't get anything going offensively," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said. "Credit Muskegon and their physical style of defense, which made it incredibly tough."
Travis Ambrose paced R-P (3-3, 0-1 O-K Green) with 12 points and eight rebounds. He also blocked three shots.