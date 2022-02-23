MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer wasn't able to replicate its strong showing from last month against O-K Green Conference champion Muskegon, as the Big Reds dominated Tuesday night's rematch from the get-go and cruised to a 54-30 win.
R-P (12-6, 9-4 O-K Green) didn't get on the board until over four minutes into the game, on a three-pointer by Clyde Bartee. Muskegon scoring runs of 8-0 and 10-0 sandwiched that trey, and the Rockets couldn't recover.
Early foul trouble didn't help, as R-P star Travis Ambrose was whistled for two fouls in just over two minutes to start the game, forcing him to the bench for a lengthy stint. Muskegon, which entered the game ranked #3 in the state, relentlessly attacks the basket regardless of opponent, but losing Ambrose's presence down low was costly.
"He's one of the better players in the area, one of the better players in the state, probably," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said. "So playing without him for a long stretch is going to be tough. Muskegon made everything tough tonight, so credit to them."
R-P managed to stop the bleeding in the second quarter - Aardema said the team's transition defense was much better than in the first quarter - but couldn't cut into the deficit. The night was seemingly summed up by a late second-quarter possession in which the Rockets got three looks from close to the bucket and couldn't convert any.
"There's going to be nights like that," Aardema said. "They contested (everything), and when you're working that hard to get the shot, sometimes you're almost breathing a sigh of relief as you take it instead of focusing in and going in to finish."
Aardema added that he felt his team didn't screen well, which kept the guards from being able to effectively initiate the offense. Of course, Muskegon earned credit for that as well, playing as good on-ball defense as the Rockets have faced. However, he said he's learned over the years not to draw too many conclusions from what he thinks he sees during the game.
"When I was a younger coach, I'd have probably come in and ranted and raved about this and that, but the best thing to do is watch the film and figure it out," Aardema said. "I told them, I have to watch the film before I truly critique it."
The good news for the Rockets is with Muskegon having already locked up the league, the game didn't change much for either side with the postseason approaching. R-P is lined up to either face the Big Reds or the district's other juggernaut, Grand Haven, in an early-round matchup, so the Rockets know they have a lot of work to do.
"We've got Union and Spring Lake (left) and a tough road to go, but we just have to focus on getting better," Aardema said. "We've got to get in the film and figure out a way to get some of our guys some easier looks and free up some guys. The film will hopefully be a great learning tool for us."
Ambrose led the Rockets' attack with nine points despite his foul trouble. No other Rocket had more than Bartee's five. Jordan Briggs had 19 for the Big Reds.
MUSKEGON (54) Day 1 1-2 4, Briggs 6 4-4 19, Cunningham 5 1-2 11, Hill 1 1-2 3, Bartee 0 1-2 1, Wallace 0 0-2 0, Davis 3 0-2 6. Totals 16 8-14 54.
REETHS-PUFFER (30) Brooks 1 0-0 2, Whitaker 2 0-2 4, Mitchelson 1 0-0 3, Ambrose 2 5-6 9, Borgeson 1 0-0 3, Swain 0 2-2 2, Bartee 2 0-0 5, Schlaff 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 9-12 30.
Muskegon.........18 9 19 7 — 54
Reeths-Puffer.... 3 10 7 10 — 30
Three-point goals — Muskegon 4 (Day, Briggs 3), Reeths-Puffer 3 (Mitchelson, Borgeson, Bartee). Total fouls — Muskegon 14, Reeths-Puffer 21.