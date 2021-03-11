MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer's close-game woes continued Thursday night against O-K Green Conference foe Zeeland West, as Dux star Carson Gulker drilled a jumper with three seconds left to beat the Rockets 58-56.
R-P has now lost seven of its last nine games, and five of those by 12 points or fewer.
"We have to find a way to win some of these close games," Rockets' coach Lance Johnson said. "Winning the close games is what gives you confidence to do it again. We've got to find a way to do that. Overall, I'm happy with how we've been playing the past few weeks even though our record doesn't show that."
The Rockets (6-8, 5-6 O-K Green) looked great early, especially senior Kaleb Mitchelson, who lit it up for 17 points in the first half alone. Behind his hot hand, the Rockets took a 33-27 lead into the locker room for halftime.
In the second half, though, Mitchelson was less able to get free (he ended the game with 22 points) and the Dux' own star, Gulker, began to heat up after a cold first half. Gulker ended up scoring a game-high 23 points, 19 of those in the second half.
Drawing the assignment to defend Gulker, a Ferris State football signee, was freshman Travis Ambrose, and Ambrose did admirably. Gulker simply made tough shots, Johnson said.
"For a freshman against a senior who's a three-year starter in varsity basketball and going to play college football, he did a great job," Johnson said. "Travis had another double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds. For a freshman, that's pretty darn impressive.
"A lot of (Gulker's points) were tough, contested midrange pull-ups and fallaways over two really good, big defenders in Kendall Smith and Travis Ambrose."
The Dux pulled ahead late in the game by three points, 56-53, and with under a minute left, R-P planned to try to get a quick two points and extend the game. When West defied Johnson's expectation that they would guard the three-point arc and open things up for those two points, the Rockets ended up finding the senior Smith for a three-pointer that Smith drilled to tie it up.
Smith gamely played through another sprained ankle, which he suffered late in the second quarter, and scored 13 points, six of them in the final quarter.
As it turned out, though, Smith's three only set the stage for Gulker to be the hero. The Rockets got one last chance with three seconds left and actually had the makings of a good play, but a pass in Coby Mitchelson's direction was behind him and he wasn't able to corral it in time to get up a shot.
"With three seconds left, we just don't have enough practice," Johnson said. "To be honest, we haven't worked on that yet. It still was OK. If we'd had a little more than three seconds, I'd feel a lot better."
Johnson said he believes his team is better than its record, which is small comfort to the Rockets, but the tough games could steel them for tournament time.
"I think we're a solid team," Johnson said. "We've had some tough losses the last few weeks against some really good teams."
ZEELAND WEST (58) DeJonge 1 0-0 3, Alderink 2 1-2 6, Bouvier 1 0-0 3, Gulker 8 6-8 23, Arnold 3 1-1 8, Loeprich 1 1-2 4, Bakker 5 1-2 11. Totals 21 10-15 58.
REETHS-PUFFER (56) K. Mitchelson 9 1-2 22, C. Mitchelson 2 0-0 6, Ambrose 5 5-5 15, Smith 5 1-2 13. Totals 21 7-9 56.
Zeeland West....16 11 15 16 — 58
Reeths-Puffer....21 12 10 13 — 56
Three-point goals — Zeeland West 6 (DeJonge, Alderink, Bouvier, Gulker, Arnold, Loepfrich), Reeths-Puffer 7 (K. Mitchelson 3, C. Mitchelson 2, Smith 2). Total fouls — Zeeland West 10, Reeths-Puffer 10. JV score — Reeths-Puffer 56, Zeeland West 41.