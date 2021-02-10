MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer opened its season with a win Tuesday night, beating Wyoming 65-58. The Rockets led by as many as 19 points late in the game before a late run by the Wolves.
Kaleb Mitchelson scored 18 points to lead the Rockets, and Kendall Smith posted a double-double, with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Smith also swatted away five Wyoming shots.
The two seniors led the way, but the future of the program was also on display; freshmen Travis Ambrose and Jaxson Whitaker combined for 20 points in the game, 12 by Ambrose.