Reeths-Puffer's defense was stout Tuesday night, helping the Rockets secure a 61-38 win over O-K Green Conference foe Zeeland East.
R-P (9-5, 6-3 O-K Green) held Zeeland East to 14 second-half points, and the Rockets blew open the game as a result.
"Great defensive effort by our team tonight," R-P coach Nate Aardema said. "Coby Mitchelson was instrumental in our defensive execution."
Jaxson Whitaker led the R-P offense with seven three-pointers on his way to 23 points. He also dished out nine assists. Travis Ambrose posted another double-double, with 19 points and 14 rebounds, and blocked seven shots to boot.