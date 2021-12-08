Reeths-Puffer won a high-scoring overtime shootout on the road Tuesday over Ludington, 63-59, to open the season in style.
The game got off to a high-flying start and finished the same way, as the teams combined for 38 points in both the first and fourth quarters. Ludington hit a pair of free throws in the final minute of regulation to send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, R-P hit 4-of-6 free throw attempts to secure the win.
Travis Ambrose had a big night for the Rockets, with 25 points and 15 rebounds, and he also blocked three shots. Jaxson Whitaker added 15 points and Logan Brooks chipped in 11. Orioles' stars David Schillinger and Peyton LaCombe countered with 23 and 21 points respectively.
"Great start to the year for our program," R-P coach Nate Aardema said.
REETHS PUFFER (63) Brooks 3 2-4 11, Whitaker 5 3-3 15, Mitchelson 2 3-4 9, Jones 0 1-2 1, Ambrose 7 11-12 25, Bartee 0 0-2 0, Schlaff 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 20-27 63.
LUDINGTON (59) Shillinger 8 4-5 23, Holmes 1 0-0 3, A. Gilchrist 1 2-2 4, Eaton 1 2-2 4, LaCombe 8 2-3, 21, Westhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 10-12 59.
Reeths Puffer....21 9 7 20 6 — 63
Ludington..........17 5 17 18 2 — 59
Three-point goals—Reeths-Puffer 7 (Brooks 3, Whitaker 2, Mitchelson 2), Ludington 7 (Shillinger 3, Holmes, LaCombe 3). Total fouls — Reeths-Puffer 17, Ludington 20. Fouled out — LaCombe. JV Score — Ludington 53, Reeths-Puffer 42.