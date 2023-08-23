Reeths-Puffer took first place among six scoring teams in the big-school division at Tuesday's season-opening Calvary Christian Invitational. The Rocket girls placed fifth.
R-P had four of the top six finishers in the boys' race, including a 1-2 finish from Kye Grant and Jaxon Allen. Grant won the race by over a full minute, posting a time of 17:20.8 - only six seconds slower than his time in last year's state finals meet. Allen notched a time of 18:21.9.
Tate Bradley placed fifth for the Rockets, coming in with a time of 19:08.0, and Jamie Neel was sixth in a time of 19:11.9. Dylan Sturr closed the Rockets' scoring, finishing 28th (20:11.7).
Jersi Bilek started strong for the R-P girls, placing third in the opening race with a time of 21:08.6. Freshman Gabrielle Chevez enjoyed an excellent start to her career as well, coming in fifth (22:33.1). Fellow freshman Darcy Keefe took 20th (24:12.1), and Adrienne Fluette was 22nd (24:22.2). Kaitlyn Durow, a third freshman, finished the scoring for R-P, placing 38th (27:12.2).