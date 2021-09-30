FRUITPORT — Reeths-Puffer narrowly missed the top spot in the boys' race at Wednesday's Mona Shores jamboree in Rycenga Park, finishing one point behind Zeeland West.
The Rockets ran a great race, placing four runners in the top 12. Klay Grant, of course, won the jamboree with a time of 16:28.6, outpacing Zeeland East's Caden Meyer by only 3.73 seconds. Jaxon Allen made his league-season debut and took fourth place with a time of 17:11.3. Kye Grant placed 11th (17:45.1) and Tate Bradley was 12th (17:59.4). Jamie Neel rounded out the scoring with a 19th-place finish (19:31.5).
R-P's girls team finished fifth in the jamboree. Grace Lockhart led the team in 25th place (22:58.0), followed closely by Eva Shinabery in 26th (22:59.3). Errin Curtis was 37th (23:51.5), Kylie Raynor was 40th (23:58.4) and Alison Jakobi placed 47th (25:02.2).