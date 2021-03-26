MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer wasn't able to replicate its dramatic upset win over Muskegon from the previous week in Thursday night's district semifinal, falling to the Big Reds 67-58.
The Rockets (9-10) played Muskegon close the entire game and had the ball while down by four points at one point in the fourth quarter, but a turnover kept them from cutting the Muskegon lead to one possession.
Kendall Smith went out in style in his final game for the Rockets, scoring a career-best 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Kaleb Mitchelson and Travis Ambrose added 12 points apiece.