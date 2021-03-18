MUSKEGON — The laws of sports media narrative require that Reeths-Puffer blame its 66-53 defeat to Holland Thursday on a letdown after the Rockets' thrilling double-overtime upset of Muskegon two days prior.
There may be something to that, but Rockets' coach Lance Johnson said the outcome was probably less about an emotional letdown and more about a physical one. He also said such a narrative would undersell how well the Dutch played.
"It was tough this year," Johnson said. "You have one day of practice between games. We played a double-overtime game against Muskegon, and we don't do a lot of practice yesterday because we really can't. Guys were tired. That's tough for sure...We didn't really prep for Holland. It was impossible to. And they're in the same boat, too.
"But Holland's a really good team. They shot the ball really well. They made seven threes in the first half. In the first quarter they made four. It was a combination."
Holland came out on fire, grabbing an 11-0 lead within the first two minutes of the game. The Rockets (8-9, 7-7 O-K Green Conference) inched back within eight by the end of the quarter, but then the visitors lit it up again with a 13-0 run to start the third, and R-P trailed 35-14.
However, the Rockets weren't going to make it easy, responding with a 10-0 run to end the quarter, capped by a long three by senior guard Kaleb Mitchelson. R-P started strong in the third, too, feeding freshman Travis Ambrose for two three-point plays. Ambrose had a career-best 15 points and 10 rebounds in the game.
"I thought Travis Ambrose was huge," Johnson said. "We kind of had a mismatch on that, and we went to him a lot, especially in the first half of the third quarter."
Mitchelson had a big third quarter, too, with nine points in the frame, including another jump shot as the clock was running out, and the Rockets pulled within four, 48-44.
R-P was still close, down five with a couple of minutes left in the fourth, when senior Kendall Smith got whistled for a tough over-the-back foul call while getting an offensive rebound. The Dutch swiftly drilled another three, one of their 10 in the game, and that was essentially the game.
"(We) had the ball with a chance to make it two, and we just couldn't get the two," Johnson said. "We came out flat, no doubt, and they came out on fire. Even though we did some really good things in the second and third quarter, we couldn't dig ourselves out of that hole."
Although it was a sour way to end the districts for the Rockets, and a tough final regular-season home game for Mitchelson and Smith, it's not over yet. Focus now turns to the district tournament.
It's a tough district - Muskegon looms in the semifinals if the Rockets can get past Kenowa Hills, which plays in the brutal O-K Gold now - but R-P knows from recent experience it can beat Muskegon, and it'll have the home court advantage.
"We should go into districts with a lot of confidence," Johnson said. "We've been playing really well the second half of the season, even though we've lost some close, tough games. We're a tough team to beat if we show up and play our best. But it's not going to be easy."
HOLLAND (66) Phillips 1 0-0 2, Pena 2 00 6, VanHekken 8 0-0 18, Arredondo 5 4-4 19, Hop 1 0-3 2, Salazar 1 0-0 3, Chavis 7 2-4 16. Totals 25 6-11 66.
REETHS-PUFFER (53) K. Mitchelson 8 2-4 20, Willacker 1 0-0 3, Ambrose 6 3-6 15, Whitaker 2 0-2 5, Brooks 1 0-0 3, Smith 3 0-2 7. Totals 21 5-14 53.
Holland..............22 13 13 18 — 66
Reeths-Puffer....14 10 20 9 — 53
Three-point goals — Holland 10 (Pena 2, VanHekken 2, Arredondo 5, Salazar), Reeths-Puffer 6 (K. Mitchelson 2, Willacker, Whitaker, Brooks, Smith). Total fouls — Holland 11, Reeths-Puffer 15.