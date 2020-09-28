GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer's boys team finished fifth at Saturday's Cougar Falcon Invitational at Calvin College, while the Rocket girls took ninth place.
The teams ran in the Cougar division of the race alongside other large schools. R-P's boys edged Mona Shores by eight points for fifth and was nine points behind fourth-place Mattawan.
Klay Grant was R-P's top runner Saturday, placing fourth in the boys' race with a time of 16:33.4. Brett Schlaff also reached the top 10, coming in 10th place with a time of 17:09.8.
The Rockets' other scorers were Jaxon Allen (37th, 18:45.3), Tate Bradley (40th, 18:50.1) and Alex Chipman (42nd, 18:55.1).
In the girls' race, Kennedy Hynde led R-P with a 30th-place finish (21:45.0). Eva Shinabery placed 42nd (22:36.0) and Grace Lockhart was 43rd (22:41.1). Kylie Raynor (45th, 22:430.0) and Audrey Darling (48th, 23:00.2) also scored for the Rockets.