MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer held off a late charge by Kenowa Hills Tuesday night to earn a 49-47 win in the first round of district play.
The Rockets (9-9) went on an 11-0 first-quarter run at one point and led by one at the end of the first. The action was fast-paced and constant as the second quarter continued, and the first half ended in barely a half-hour of real time.
R-P then extended its lead to 41-29 with a dominant third quarter. The Rockets missed eight free throws down the stretch, allowing Kenowa Hills back into the game late.
Kendall Smith had a big night for the Rockets, with 20 points and eight rebounds. Kaleb Mitchelson added 14 points and five assists, and Jaxson Whitaker hit three three-pointers.
R-P will face Muskegon Thursday night in the semifinals.