WHITEHALL — Reeths-Puffer and Whitehall cut loose Saturday in a high-scoring, fast-paced battle, but the Rockets were a bit better down the stretch and came away with a 72-67 victory.
Senior guard Kaleb Mitchelson was the centerpiece of the Rockets' effort, scoring 16 of his 22 points in the second half and setting teammates up with good looks as well. The Rockets also hit 11 three-pointers; it was a long-anticipated breakout for an R-P offense that had struggled from deep in the first two games, at 7-for-49.
"We're built around shooting the ball," R-P coach Lance Johnson said. "We have to knock in shots, and it was good to see us do that today. I thought for a little bit, we settled for too many threes. But overall, it was our best offensive performance."
The Vikings were right there with R-P on offense in the first half, with both teams racing back and forth on the court and drilling triples. Addison Bluhm scored 10 points for Whitehall in the final few minutes of the first quarter alone, helping push the Vikes ahead early in the second quarter.
Bluhm got into foul trouble in that quarter and only had two more points in the game, but other players — Red Watson, Andrew Durbin and Evan Mikkelson, to name a few — kept up the pressure and the Vikings led by a point at halftime, 36-35.
"In the first half, we finally started making some shots, but we couldn't get any stops," Johnson said. "We focused a lot on #23, Dayton Cole, who had a monster game the other night. I think we did a good job on him overall. He's a really talented player. Whitehall had some other guys step up and play really well."
Cole was held down early, but he scored the first four Whitehall points of the fourth quarter, and the Vikings trailed by two, 55-53, with six minutes to go in the game. The Rockets, though, were able to hold off Whitehall behind Mitchelson, who knocked down the game's biggest three with 3:11 to go that made it 62-56.
Both coaches said the fast pace fit their team's strengths.
"We want to go," Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said. "I think we're deep...It's a fun way for them to play, and they play loose that way and utilize some of our depth."
Rockets' senior forward Kendall Smith spent most of the day battling against Cole and did well on both ends of the court. He posted his third double-double in three games, with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
R-P also got some key contributions from first-year varsity players. Logan Brooks hit three three-pointers, and Kyle Schlaff had two.
"We have a really good mix of seniors that have been around a while, some juniors that are in their first year on the varsity, and some young kids," Johnson said.
Aardema said playing teams like R-P, as well as future opponents Mona Shores and Ludington, will prepare the Vikings for a likely test from Spring Lake at some point in the districts.
"Sometimes you get to the districts and you're playing Spring Lake, who's playing Grand Rapids Catholic and some of those schools, so their pace of play and their tempo, they're accustomed to it, so it's a bit of a shock to us," Aardema said. "We want to play Puffer, Shores, Ludington, and kind of challenge ourselves. Lance does such a good job there...it was a great test for us."
REETHS-PUFFER (72) Kevern 0 2-2 2, K. Mitchelson 7 4-4 22, C. Mitchelson 1 3-4 5, Willacker 3 0-0 6, Ambrose 2 0-1 4, Schlaff 2 0-0 6, Whitaker 1 2-2 5, Brooks 3 0-0 9, Smith 5 2-5 13. Totals 24 13-18 72.
WHITEHALL (67) Watson 6 00 12, Koch 2 0-0 4, Bluhm 4 4-6 14, Cole 4 3-5 12, Larson 1 0-0 2, Mikkelson 3 0-0 8, Lownds 2 0-0 6, Durbin 4 1-2 9. Totals 26 8-13 67.
Reeths-Puffer....21 14 14 23 — 72
Whitehall...........19 17 13 18 — 67
Three-point goals — Reeths-Puffer 11 (K. Mitchelson 4, Schlaff 2, Whitaker, Brooks 3, Smith), Whitehall 7 (Bluhm 2, Cole, Mikkelson 2, Lownds 2). Total fouls — Reeths-Puffer 15, Whitehall 19. Fouled out — Ambrose, Bluhm. JV score — Whitehall 43, Reeths-Puffer 33.