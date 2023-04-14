Reeths-Puffer's boys team edged Mona Shores 67-61 and defeated Muskegon 77-50 to earn a sweep of its O-K Green Conference opening tri Wednesday.
The Rocket girls went 0-2 at the tri, falling 78-49 to Mona Shores and 68-49 to Muskegon.
R-P earned five event wins at the boys tri, including two by Liam McHugh. McHugh won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 43.09 seconds and also took the win in high jump with a leap of 5-8.
Kaden Boeskool set a personal best in discus to earn the win, posting a mark of 116-6. Kye Grant won the 400-meter dash in a time of 54.46 seconds, and Tate Bradley won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:12.7.
In the girls tri, the Rockets won two events. Jersi Bilek took first in the 1,600 with a time of 5:47.5, and Isabella Smith won the pole vault with a mark of 7-0.