Reeths-Puffer's boys team got O-K Green Conference action off to a strong start Tuesday, taking second place at the Rockets' home jamboree.
The R-P boys edged Zeeland East, 61-68, for the #2 position behind Zeeland West. The Rockets' girls finished fifth, two points behind fourth-place Holland.
Kye Grant was the top Rocket finisher at the meet, earning second place in the boys' race with a time of 17:12.3, the third-best of his career. Jaxon Allen and Tate Bradley both placed in the top 10 as well, with Allen in sixth (17:33.7) and Bradley ninth (18:01.5).
Jack Yonkman placed 22nd (19:19.7) and Jamie Neel was 32nd (20:05.2) to round out R-P boys scoring.
In the girls' race, Jersi Bilek led R-P with a sixth-place finish, posting a time of 21:03.5. Gabrielle Chevez placed 14th with a time of 22:50.4, and fellow freshman Darcy Keefe was 24th in a time of 23:38.5. Also scoring were Adrienne Fluette (31st, 23:48.3) and Charli Belinger (51st, 27:25.8).