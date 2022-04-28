Reeths-Puffer's boys team went 2-1 in a very close Muskegon Quad Wednesday. The Rockets edged both Mona Shores (59-56) and Muskegon (63-62) while losing to Holland (78-58).
The Rocket boys won seven events at the quad and excelled at the distance events. Klay Grant swept the two long-distance runs, earning times of 4:42.5 in the 1,600-meter run and 9:55.9 in the 3,200-meter run, nipping teammate Jaxon Allen at the line in the latter. Allen posted a personal best time of 9:56.5 in that race.
Allen and Klay then teamed up in the 3,200 relay, along with Kye Grant and Tate Bradley, to earn first place with a time of 8:39.4.
Parker Lindstrom won both hurdles events, with times of 18.20 seconds in the 110 meters and 46.55 in the 300 meters. Patrick Sweet took first in the discus with a throw of 108-7, and Liam McHugh won the high jump (5-8). McHugh also took second to Lindstrom in the 300 hurdles (47.05).
Bradley was the Rockets' other individual top-2 finisher, coming in second in the 800 (2:14.95).
The Rocket girls went 0-3 at the quad, with scoring margins of 102-34 against Holland, 100-35 against Mona Shores and 59-54 against Muskegon.
Isabella Smith was R-P's lone event winner, taking first in the pole vault with a mark of 7-0. Also for the Rocket girls, Brianna Stawski placed second in high jump (4-10), and the 800 relay team of Emma Homfeld, Melana Johnson, Brianna Smith and Arrionna Williams finished second (54.35).