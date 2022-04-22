Reeths-Puffer had mixed results at Thursday's Muskegon Quad meet against three O-K Green Conference foes. The Rocket boys went 2-1 at the meet and the girls went 1-2.
Both teams were heavily outscored by a dominant Zeeland West team - 114-23 in the boys' meet and 121-16 in the girls'. The Rocket boys edged Muskegon 63-59 and beat Wyoming 87-39, while the R-P girls topped Wyoming 102-11 but lost to Muskegon 70-64.
R-P's boys team came away with two event wins. Klay Grant set a new personal best in the 3,200-meter run and won the race with a time of 9:42.3, and Liam McHugh won the high jump with a mark of 5-8. McHugh also was second in long jump and set a personal best of 19-2.
Jaxon Allen took second for the Rockets in the 1,600, setting a personal best of 4:40.8, and was third in the 800 (2:11.8). Kye Grant placed third in the 400 (55.87) and Parker Lindstrom was third in the 110 hurdles (16.86).
The Rocket boys finished second in two relays: Allen, Jezsiah Sims, Aiden McCollum and Putter Songnam ran in the 1,600 (4:08.3) and Tate Bradley, Allen, McCollum and Klay Grant ran in the 3,200 (9:33.99).
Brianna Stawski led the Rocket girls with a win in high jump, posting a 5-0 mark. The Rockets also took first in the 400 relay, as the team of Grace Lockhart, Emma Homfeld, Arrionna Williams and Brianna Smith won in a time of 54.60 seconds.
Eva Shinabery placed second for R-P in the 800 (2:53.3), Williams was third in long jump (15-1) and Smith placed third in the 200, setting a personal best (28.70).
The Rockets also earned second place in three relays. The 400 team of Ava Pierce, Azzy Gordon, Melana Johnson and Savannah Lockwood (59.66), the 1,600 team of Shinabery, Adrienne Fluette, Kamari Walker and Lockwood (5:00.7) and the 3,200 team of Emily Mazurkiewicz, Kylie Raynor, Ellie Knapp and Katie Ostoin (12:38.8) were all runners-up.