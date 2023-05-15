Reeths-Puffer's boys team placed fourth and the girls were sixth last Friday at the O-K Green Conference finals meet in Zeeland. The Zeeland teams placed in the top two in both, with East taking the girls' meet and West winning the boys'.
Rocket senior Liam McHugh led the team with three second-place finishes. He was runner-up and set personal bests in both hurdles events, running a time of 15.26 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 40.67 seconds in the 300. He also took second in the high jump with a mark of 6-4.
Also for the Rocket boys, Jaxon Allen was third in the 800 with a personal best time of 2:03.4. Allen also joined Tate Bradley, Matt Grimard and Kye Grant to help the 3,200 relay team finish third (8:33.5).
The Rocket girls supplied the team's only win of the night, taking first place in the 800 relay with the team of Melana Johnson, Lainey McDaniel, Jersi Bilek and Brianna Smith (1:49.2). Smith also placed third in the 200 and set a new personal best with a time of 27.19 seconds. The 400 relay team of Brianna Smith, Johnson, McDaniel and Madilynn Smith also was third (52.23).