Reeths-Puffer's boys team split its O-K Green Conference tri meet Tuesday at home. The Rockets routed Union 102.5-24.5 but came up short against defending Division 1 MITCA champion Zeeland West, 114-23.
The Rocket girls fell to Zeeland West 116-20 and dropped a close 61-57 matchup with Union.
R-P earned two event wins in both tri meets, including victories in both 400-meter relays. The boys team of Kameron Coleman, Caiden Bolduc, Brody Johnson and Liam McHugh posted a time of 41.80 seconds to win the race, and the girls squad of Melana Johnson, Brianna Smith, Lainey McDaniel and Madilynn Smith won with a time of 53.60 seconds.
Also for R-P, McHugh won the 300-meter hurdles in the boys tri and set a personal best of 41.80 seconds. Jersi Bilek earned the win in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:32.9.