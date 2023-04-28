Reeths-Puffer's boys team scored three wins Thursday at an O-K Green Conference quad meet in Holland. The Rockets pulled off a 76-56 win over Muskegon and also defeated Holland (92.5-43.5) and Union (117-15).
The girls Rockets fell to Muskegon, 67-51, and to Holland, 92-41, but beat Union, 70-46.
The Rockets' distance runners did a lot of the damage in the win, taking both relay races and two of the team's four individual event wins. Tate Bradley, Jaxon Allen and Liam McHugh each won an individual event and joined Matt Grimard in winning the 3,200-meter relay, with a time of 8:56.5. Bradley also set a personal best and won the 800 with a time of 2:07.3 and Allen won the 3,200 in a time of 10:01.6. McHugh grabbed a win in high jump with a mark of 6-2. Patrick Sweet closed the Rocket wins with a triumph in discus (109-6).
Brianna Smith highlighted the day for the Rocket girls, setting a personal best and winning the 200-meter dash (27.27). Isabella Smith got a win in pole vault (7-6).