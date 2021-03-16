MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer sent a message that it will be heard from in the upcoming district tournament by upsetting Muskegon in double overtime Tuesday night, 81-79.
The game, truthfully, shouldn't have even reached that point, as the Rockets (8-8, 7-6 O-K Green Conference) held a commanding 50-34 lead after three quarters. However, the combination of clutch three-pointers from Muskegon and missed free throws by the Rockets allowed the comeback.
R-P, though, responded and made the biggest plays in the second overtime.
Three Rockets went over 20 points in the game, led by Kendall Smith with 22, along with 13 rebounds. Kaleb Mitchelson and Jaxson Whitaker each had 21 points; Mitchelson had nine assists, and Whitaker's 21 came on seven treys.