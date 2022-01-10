Reeths-Puffer placed second Saturday at the Cedar Springs Red Hawk Rumble, scoring 724.34 points. The Rockets were 12 points behind first-place Byron Center.
R-P enjoyed a terrific first-round performance, scoring 227 points, just 1.5 behind DeWitt for the highest of the round, and was even better in round two, where its 216.44 points ranked first of all competitors. However, Byron Center exploded in round three, with 311.8 points, while the Rockets had 280.6, including an eight-point penalty. That ranked second of all teams, but Byron Center's rally was enough to win.