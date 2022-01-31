Reeths-Puffer finished fifth out of 15 Division 2 teams Saturday at the Lake Michigan Competitive Cheer Officials Association scholarship invitational in Byron Center.
The Rockets had a solid team score of 702.14, only 21.5 points behind first-place Cedar Springs.
R-P tied for the best round one score among D-2 teams at the meet with 224 points and ranked second with 209.64 points in the second round, but other squads were able to leapfrog the Rockets with superior third-round performances. The Rockets also took 10 penalty points in the meet; without them, they would have finished third.