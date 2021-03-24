GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer narrowly missed a shot at state by coming in fifth place at Tuesday's regional meet at Kenowa Hills. The Rockets scored 724.32 points, 23 behind Mason for the fourth and final state qualifying spot.
R-P scored solidly in all three rounds, but the top four teams simply performed better. The Rockets were right behind Mason in each of the first two rounds, with scores of 222.6 and 207.72 points, only four total points out of the #4 spot. However, a 294-point round three wasn't enough for R-P as each of the top four teams eclipsed 310 points in the final round.