Reeths-Puffer finished less than eight points short of a state finals berth at last Saturday's Division 2 regional meet at Kenowa Hills. The Rockets settled for fifth place with a score of 752.32 points.
R-P was right on the heels of fourth-place Forest Hills Northern throughout the competition and even outscored the Huskies by 0.86 points in the second round, 216.82-215.96, to get into striking distance in the final round. However, despite a solid score of 308.4 in the final round, the Rockets could not overtake FHN.