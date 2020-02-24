GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer completed its postseason by coming in seventh place Saturday at the Division 2 district meet, held at Kenowa Hills.
The Rockets struggled in round three, knocking them out of third place, which is where they sat after a strong first two rounds. Their final score of 669.88 finished just 10.3 points behind fourth-place Coopersville.
R-P got off to a tremendous start, scoring 217.1 points in round one and 193.28 in round two. Both those scores ranked third among all competing teams, and the Rockets had a 16-point buffer to reach the regional meet. However, R-P managed only 259.5 points in the final round, including an eight-point penalty for failure to complete a skill, and its competition (Byron Center, Coopersville, Spring Lake and Fruitport) raced past, leaving the Rockets in seventh.