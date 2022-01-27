Reeths-Puffer took a big leap forward and posted its season-best score Wednesday night, posting 745.1 points. Though the Rockets still settled for second place at their home O-K Green Conference jamboree, they were only 9.5 points behind Mona Shores.
They might have been even closer but for eight penalty points incurred in round two, although the Rockets still had 212.5 points in that round, less than half a point fewer than Shores.
R-P also posted strong scores of 228.0 in round one and 304.6 in round three.